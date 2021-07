Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse was killed in his home overnight; his wife is still recovering in hospital.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was shot and killed by assassins in his home at 1 a.m. last night. His wife, the first lady, was also shot and is being treated in hospital. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante made a statement expressing solidarity with the Haitian community in Montreal and beyond.

“I am in shock, learning of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, and I am wholeheartedly with the Haitian community, in Montreal, and in Haiti, which must come to terms with this unacceptable gesture. An assault on democracy which exacerbates instability in the country.“ —Valérie Plante

Je suis sous le choc, apprenant l'assassinat du président haïtien Jovenel Moïse et je suis de tout coeur avec la communauté haïtienne, à Montréal, et à Haïti, qui doit composer avec ce geste inacceptable. Un assaut à la démocratie qui exacerbe l'instabilité dans le pays. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 7, 2021 The Montreal mayor has released a message to the Haitian community after the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated overnight.

Haiti’s interim prime minister Claude Joseph, who called the assassination of Moïse “odious, inhuman and barbaric,” has assumed power for the moment. According to the Washington Post, Joseph was due to step down today following the appointment of neurosurgeon Ariel Henry as the new prime minister on Monday.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.