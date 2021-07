JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada last week, from June 28 to July 4. Topping the movies list was Chris McKay’s science fiction action The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, which is available in Canada on Prime Video. In second place was No Sudden Move (Crave Canada); A Quiet Place (VOD) took third place.

At the top of the TV shows list was adult animated series Rick and Morty, which is available in Canada via Global TV and Hoopla. In second and third place were Manifest (Netflix) and Kevin Can F**k Himself (Apple TV).

The Top 10 movies and TV series in Canada have been placed below. For last week’s roundup, please click here.

Rank* Movies TV shows 1 The Tomorrow War Rick and Morty 2 No Sudden Move Manifest 3 A Quiet Place KEVIN CAN F*CK HIMSELF 4 Furious 7 Evil 5 The Ice Road American Horror Story 6 Midsommar Line of Duty 7 Godzilla vs. Kong Loki 8 America: The Motion Picture The Good Fight 9 The Fast and the Furious The X-Files 10 In the Heights Love Island The Tomorrow War and No Sudden Move top streaming charts in Canada (*Based on JustWatch popularity score)

The JustWatch popularity score is calculated on movies and TV shows across all streaming platforms in Canada, including Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, Starz and more. For more on JustWatch, please visit their website.

