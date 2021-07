Rick and Morty and Kevin Can F**k Himself top streaming charts in Canada

JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada last week, from June 21 to 27. Topping the TV shows list was adult animated series Rick and Morty, which is available in Canada via Global TV and Hoopla. In second and third place were Kevin Can F**k Himself (Apple TV) and Evil (Paramount+).

At the top of the movies list was the Liam Neeson action thriller The Ice Road, which is available in Canada on VOD. In second place was In the Heights (VOD); A Quiet Place (VOD) took third place.

The Top 10 movies and TV series in Canada have been placed below. For last week’s roundup, please click here.

Rank* Movies TV shows 1 The Ice Road Rick and Morty 2 In the Heights KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF 3 A Quiet Place Evil 4 Luca American Horror Story 5 Furious 7 Manifest 6 Good on Paper Line of Duty 7 Promising Young Woman Harley Quinn 8 Wrath of Man Why Women Kill 9 The Little Things One Tree Hill 10 The Fast and the Furious A Discovery of Witches Rick and Morty and Kevin Can F**k Himself top streaming charts in Canada (*Based on JustWatch popularity score)

The JustWatch popularity score is calculated on movies and TV shows across all streaming platforms in Canada, including Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, Starz and more. For more on JustWatch, please visit their website.

For the latest streaming content on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, CBC Gem, Apple TV+ and Criterion, please see our weekly streaming roundup.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit our Film & TV section.