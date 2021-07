A huge blockbuster starring Chris Pratt, a new season of I Think You Should Leave, Fear Street 1994 and more.

New on Netflix

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (new on Netflix)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson was one of the great surprises from Netflix when its first season dropped in April of 2019. Though Robinson wasn’t exactly an unknown, having logged some time on SNL and on the show Detroiters, the absurdity of the show hit a nerve with many — the long awaited second season drops on July 6.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (new on Netflix)

Netflix’s other tentpole offering this week is Fear Street Part 1: 1994, the first in a three-film series adapted from the books of the same name by RL Stine. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is getting good notices all around, with many comparing it to Scream. Another horrific highlight is the second season of the French supernatural horror series Mortel, which also drops today.

In terms of “new-old” movies, you’ve got Now You See Me, Fast Times at Ridgemont High and all three of the Ben Stiller / Robert de Niro two-handers: Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers.

New on Amazon Prime Video

The Tomorrow War (new on Amazon Prime Video)

The biggest streaming release of the week would possibly chart as one of the biggest releases, period, were it not for COVID — Chris McKay’s $200-million sci-fi epic The Tomorrow War, which was eventually bought by Amazon. Chris Pratt stars as a former soldier turned school teacher who must use his skills to lead humans in a war against aliens from the future — JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Mike “The Spoonman” Mitchell co-star. Also hitting Amazon today is season 1 of the CW reboot of Nancy Drew. On July 8, you can catch Fatman, the infamous “Mel Gibson as Santa” movie from last year.

New on Crave

Gossip Girl (new on Crave)

It’s a pretty slow week over at Crave, owing mainly to the main event being Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move, which was released yesterday. The big draw this week is likely the reboot of Gossip Girl, which is available on a weekly basis starting July 8. Other highlights include Shiva Baby and Judas and the Black Messiah.

New on Disney Plus

Monsters at Work (new on Disney Plus)

It’s also a pretty slow week for Disney Plus, ramping up to the premium release of Black Widow next week, but there’s the first episode of the Monsters Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work premiering on July 7. Episode 5 of Loki, the penultimate ep in the first season, drops on Wednesday.

New on Criterion Channel

Blow Out (new on Criterion Channel)

Criterion’s new lineup wasn’t available as of going to press last week, so here goes: the two big retrospectives this month are Art House Animation, which offers no less than 32 “adult” animated films from all over the world. Trailing close behind with 27 films (actually 24 in Canada due to rights issues) is the Neo-Noir series, with highlights including Night Moves, The Onion Field, Body Heat, Blow Out and Cutter’s Way. Also available this month is a retrospective of the majority of Wong Kar-Wai’s work, an eight-film retrospective of the work of Paul Muni and the addition of Slacker, Hoop Dreams, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Being There, A Room With a View and Anatomy of a Murder.

