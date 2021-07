Three Black players on England were the target of online hate after today’s EURO final.

Following today’s EURO 2020 final where Italy won 3-2 in penalty kicks, the Football Association of England has issued a statement condemning racist remarks made to the team’s Black players via social media.

“The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media. We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.”

I’m disgusted. Just makes the loss feel so much worse knowing that the players who have given their all and I have enjoyed watching the past month have to deal with this childish abuse. Racism is a big problem and we need to sort it out England! — IT’S NOT COMING HOME 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😢 (@stortney) July 12, 2021 The Football Association of England releases statement condemning racist remarks by fans

The players reportedly being targeted were Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who failed to score for England during penalty kicks in today’s final. The three Black players immediately received racists comments on social media, including on their personal pages, which led to the Football Association releasing the above statement.

VICE U.K. editor and BBC Sounds host Zing Tsjeng has noted that the players’ Instagram accounts are now being flooded with positive comments in order to drown out the racist comments.

People are now flooding Saka, Sancho and Rashford's IG pages with positivity to drown out all the racist comments ❤️ pic.twitter.com/soBcsfCSIy — Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) July 11, 2021

