PHOTOS: PixMob is lighting up the Bell Centre for the Stanley Cup Finals

Though the Montreal Canadiens didn’t get their wish to fill the Bell Centre to 50% capacity tonight, the arena experience is getting a boost for the team and the fans inside and at home. PixMob, the Montreal company that specializes in immersive crowd experiences (notably the 2020 and 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Shows), has been illuminating 5,000 empty seats in the Bell Centre since Game 3 of semi-finals against the Las Vegas Golden Knights with their Nova Pixel tech. They’ve also been providing high-energy effects for key moments such as the game opening, national anthems and goal celebrations.

“We’ve illuminated the world’s biggest sporting events and some of the highest-grossing musical tours of all time, but working with our hometown Canadiens at the Stanley Cup Finals is extremely special to us.” –Jean-Olivier Dalphond, PixMob President

Cult MTL photographer Cindy Lopez was on site during Game 2 on Wednesday for a demonstration of the PixMob effect.

Game 3 between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning takes place on Friday, July 2 at 8 p.m.

Go Habs Go!

Bell Centre by PixMob, Stanley Cups FInals Game 2, June 30. Photo by Cindy Lopez

