WATCH: The Weeknd & Montreal company PixMob put on stellar Super Bowl Halftime Show

Montreal technology company PixMob, which specializes in wireless lighting, has just put on an awesome show during the Super Bowl Halftime performance by the Weeknd. This is the company’s second time assisting with the Super Bowl half-time show, after last year’s J.Lo and Shakira performance.

PixMob has released a statement via Twitter saying that they were proud to be able to shine a light on “a very dark year.”

Tonight we're shining a light on a very dark year…



We're very proud to announce that we took part in the Super Bowl Half-time show for the second year in a row! May 2021 be brighter for everybody and while we all are eager to be together again, stay safe until then. pic.twitter.com/zoc4y4spik — PixMob (@PixMobOfficial) February 8, 2021 WATCH: Montreal company PixMob & The Weeknd put on stellar Super Bowl Halftime Show

Check out the entire Halftime Show below.



