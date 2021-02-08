The Weeknd super bowl halftime montreal pixmob
WATCH: The Weeknd & Montreal company PixMob put on stellar Super Bowl Halftime Show

by CultMTL

“Shining a light on a very dark year.”

Montreal technology company PixMob, which specializes in wireless lighting, has just put on an awesome show during the Super Bowl Halftime performance by the Weeknd. This is the company’s second time assisting with the Super Bowl half-time show, after last year’s J.Lo and Shakira performance.

PixMob has released a statement via Twitter saying that they were proud to be able to shine a light on “a very dark year.”

Check out the entire Halftime Show below.

