The Umbrella Academy actor is one of the special guests at the virtual event.

The Montreal Comiccon will be hosting a virtual edition on July 10. The event will feature speakers (including Robert Sheehan from The Umbrella Academy), screenings and auctions, among other activities.

This virtual edition will also serve as the 2021 Comiccon event for the Ottawa, Quebec City and Winnipeg markets. Here are some programming highlights:

Rising Hollywood star Robert Sheehan will speak on his experiences in the industry. Sheehan is best known as Klaus Hargreeves on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

Boston rapper Esoteric of the trio Czarface will be interviewed by CHOM 97.7 host and Comiccon ambassador, Jason Rockman. Earlier this year, the supergroup released Super What?, a collaborative album with the late MF Doom.

Montreal directing team RKSS Films will share stories about their esteemed film career. The trio, comprised of Anouk Whissell, François Simard and Yoann-Karl Whissel, are responsible for the cult classics, Turbo Kid and Summer of ’84.

Fans will be able to engage in the event through both the organization’s Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information on this year’s Montreal Comiccon, please visit the Facebook event page.

