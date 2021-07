More names have been added to an already stacked lineup of in-person and streaming shows.

Lineup additions have been announced for the 2021 edition of Just for Laughs, coming up from July 26–31. Kevin Hart will make an appearance in conversation with Neal Brennan, and Best of MTL fave Tranna Wintour will be part of the local contingent — alongside Heidi Foss, Derek Seguin, Daniel Tirado, Rodney Ramsey, Chantal Desjardins, Eddy King, Paul Baluyot and Sylvain Larocque — performing three outdoor shows hosted by Joey Elias. The outdoor shows, happening in front of live audiences at Scene Beneva on July 21, 22 and 24, are ticketed as seating reservations are required as per public health regulations.

As previously announced, the hybrid festival will feature online stand-up sets from NYC and L.A., the Just for Laughs Awards Show (bestowing honours to the likes of Kristen Wiig, Dave Chappelle, Jason Sudeikis and Cult MTL cover start Bowen Yang) as well as virtual editions of regular Just for Laughs shows like The Nasty Show, The Alternative Show, New Faces, Eat My Shorts and Laugh Out Loud.

The only in-person shows at Just for Laughs 2021 will feature comedians from Montreal and other Canadian cities. Aside from the aforementioned series of outdoor shows, Just for Laughs Live in Montreal will take place at Club Soda on July 28, with host Jon Dore, Jen Grant, Nigel Grinstead, Cassie Cao, Marito Lopez and Rodney Ramsey. (The show will then stream online for free on July 30.)

Also newly announced for the streaming portion of JFL 2021 are actress Jean Smart, who will receive the Comedy Performance of the Year award for her role on HBO Max’s Hacks, and Cedric the Entertainer joining Earthquake for a Laugh Out Loud episode of Quake’s House.

For more information about Just for Laughs 2021, please visit the JFL website.

