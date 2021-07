“It is more important than ever before to see the diverse faces who have contributed and shaped one of the essential fabrics of our country.”

Drake and LeBron James are teaming up to co-produce a new documentary titled Black Ice. It will focus on the experiences of Black hockey players throughout history. The film will be directed by Oscar- and Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker Hubert Davis.

“I think it is more important than ever before for all generations, particularly young people of colour, to understand and see the diverse faces who have contributed and shaped one of the essential fabrics of our country.” —Hubert Davis

Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment and LeBron James’ SpringHill Company will produce the documentary about Black hockey players alongside the newly launched production company Uninterrupted Canada.

Uninterrupted is a brand founded by LeBron James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter. The Canadian branch was co-founded with CEO Scott Moore and Chief Content Officer Vinay Virmani.

“I’m always honoured to be involved. It’s nice when your friends don’t only call you to go out for dinner, they call you to be involved in an incredible company,” said Drake of his involvement in the documentary.

In Canada, Black Ice will be available on various Bell Media networks and streaming services, including Crave, CTV and TSN. Elevation Pictures owns the documentary’s theatrical distribution rights.

Uninterrupted Canada is already off to a great start, with the release of Anything Is Possible, Family First: Meet the Nurses. The film documents the life and times of Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Additionally, the company has a documentary about Raptors point-guard Fred VanVleet is in the works.

