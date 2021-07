The Habs are literally flying into a tropical storm for Game 5.

Dominique Ducharme on Tropical Storm Elsa: “It’s probably part of our destiny”

After last night’s overtime win by the Montreal Canadiens, the Habs are set to take on the Lightning in Game 5 in Tampa Bay Wednesday night. Today is a travel day for both teams, however with Tropical Storm Elsa approaching, questions are now being asked about the game’s feasibility. Elsa is expected to pass along the Florida coast tomorrow morning, right through Tampa Bay.

Montreal Canadiens Head Coach Dominique Ducharme commented on Tropical Storm Elsa earlier today, and whether it’s of any concern for Game 5.

“It’s no surprise anymore, I think anything can happen. For a while, we just take it and look at it and say, ‘It’s probably part of our destiny.’ It’s been crazy, but we’re a crazy bunch of guys here and we’re gonna take that challenge.” —Dominique Ducharme

Last night marked the fourth time that the Habs have won in these playoffs facing elimination; tomorrow night, the Montreal Canadiens hope to make it number 5.

Game 5 is set to start at 8 p.m. at the Amalie Arena.

Go Habs Go!

For our latest Habs report, please click here. For the Montreal Canadiens schedule, please visit the Habs website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.