Montreal MLS team CF Montréal have reacted to this week’s news that City of Montreal has withdrawn its candidacy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to the province’s unwillingness to fund the event. According to Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx, hosting matches in Montreal (among a number of other cities across North America) would have cost $103-million.

“It is with regret that CF Montréal has learned of the withdrawal of the City of Montreal from the selection process as a candidate host city for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Being an active part of the world’s flagship sporting event represented a unique opportunity for our city, not only for the growth of our sport, but also to give more exposure to our metropolis worldwide. We would like to wish the city committees of Edmonton and Toronto the best of luck in their selection process for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.” —Club de Foot Montréal

CF Montréal disappointed by decision not to host 2026 FIFA World Cup in Montreal

