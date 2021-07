Just 1 in 5 Canadians believes the border should be reopened right away.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, Canadians are still divided about when Canada should reopen its land border with the United States. The majority of Canadians (69%) say that at least 75% of the country should be vaccinated at home before the Canada-U.S. border reopens. Just 1 in 5 Canadians (22%) believes the border should be reopened right away.

Of all the provinces in Canada, B.C. and Ontario are the most hesitant regarding the reopening of the border, while Alberta is the most eager.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

