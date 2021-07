This will be the “In da Club” rapper’s first album in over seven years.

It’s been over seven years since 50 Cent released an album. Animal Ambition was put out in June 2014 via G-Unit Records and was met with mixed reviews.

In a new interview with The Guardian, 50 Cent announced that new music is on the horizon. The rapper revealed that his highly anticipated Street King Immortal album has been scrapped but that a new project is on the way.

“That original version is not [being released], but I’m releasing new music in September.”

As for guest appearances on the album, don’t expect any verses from Eminem. “I didn’t finish the tracks with him…I’m not gonna tell who’s on it because I’m the most exciting person (on the album),” joked the Queens-born artist.

50 Cent was signed to Eminem’s Shady Records imprint from 2002 to 2014. The two have collaborated on handfuls of songs, including “Patiently Waiting,” “You Don’t Know” and the Billboard Hot 100 #1 Hit “Crack a Bottle.” Eminem was previously expected to appear on a couple of the album’s tracks.

The rapper is currently promoting his new television series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The series focuses on the origins of Power Book‘s Kanan, a then-15-year-old who is looking to get into the family drug dealing business. It is available to stream on Crave.

