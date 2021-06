As leaders made the usual statements, the house unanimously passed a motion requiring the federal government to fund searches for mass graves.

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada, a day to celebrate cultures as well as address past and present wrongs to communities across the country. With the federal government in the midst of an intensified reckoning for its history of stealing Indigenous kids from their families and stripping them of their culture in church-run residential schools, some action was taken in Parliament today to move towards reconciliation. A Bloc Québécois motion to make the federal government pay for a search for potential mass grave sites across the country was passed unanimously.

“On this National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Bloc Québécois raised their voices and rallied unanimity on his motion establishing, among other things, that First Nations be in charge of the process of remembrance of the victims of residential schools.“

En ce jour national des peuples autochtones, le #BlocQc a porté leurs voix et a rallié l’unanimité sur sa motion établissant notamment que les Premières nations soient maîtres d’œuvre du processus de commémoration des victimes des pensionnats autochtones. @yfblanchet pic.twitter.com/XtcHsRUOER — Bloc Québécois (@BlocQuebecois) June 21, 2021 A Bloc Québécois motion passed unanimously on National Indigenous Peoples Day

As explained in La Presse, the Bloc motion — a response to calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission — was developed in collaboration with the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the Assembly of First Nations, the Ralliement des Métis and the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador.

The recent and tragic findings of remains at former residential schools serve as a stark reminder of the systemic oppression, inequalities, and discrimination that Indigenous peoples have endured – and continue to endure. Saying sorry is not enough – we must take action. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 21, 2021 How the government of Canada marked Indigenous Peoples Day

Trudeau went on to say:

“Our government is committed to righting past wrongs and addressing ongoing challenges — and we will do so in partnership with Indigenous peoples.” —Justin Trudeau

