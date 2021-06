“He missed the most beautiful opportunity of his life.”

Legault says no to making Indigenous Peoples Day a statutory holiday in Quebec

During a press conference this morning, Premier François Legault was asked about whether this day — June 21, National Indigenous Peoples Day in Quebec and across Canada — should be made a statutory holiday in the province. Legault said no.

“We are not in favour of adding statutory holidays for any reason whatsoever in Quebec,” Legault said. “We have, proportionately, already a lot.”

In an interview with TVA Nouvelles, local Indigenous perfomer Samian responded to Legault’s dismissal of the idea of making Indigenous Peoples Day a Quebec holiday, saying that the Premier “missed the most beautiful opportunity of his life.”

Legault did say, however, that a lot of work remains to be done on reconciliation with Indigenous communities in Quebec. Last week a series of talks began between Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) Chief Ghislain Picard and Quebec Native Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière

“I would like, in an ideal world, to conclude an agreement, as with the Crees, for example, with each of the nations,” Legault said.

