Quebec Premier François Legault has reacted to the video of a Montreal police officer kneeling on the neck of a Black teenager in Villeray on June 10. Legault confirmed yesterday in a press conference that he found the images troubling, and that he’d already been in touch with the SPVM for clarity on the situation and to ensure it never happens again. Police were reportedly responding to a 911 call about a brawl involving around 15 kids from different schools.

“I saw the photo, I didn’t like what I saw. It was troubling to see that image. We have been in touch with the SPVM to find out why it was done, to make sure that we never see that again.” –François Legault

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and opposition city councillors are calling for police body cameras to be fast-tracked and some city and provincial officials are calling for an independent investigation into the incident. Saint-Michel MNA Frantz Benjamin wrote a letter to Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron calling the images “shocking” and “outrageous,” suggesting this is a case of racial profiling and stigmatization of Black youth.

François Legault reacts to “troubling” video of SPVM officer kneeling on neck

