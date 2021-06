A new study in Canada has found that visible minorities are the most likely to hold racist views

According to a new Angus Reid study on race relations in Canada, 12% of Canadians agree with a statement that “could be considered definitively racist”: that some races are naturally superior to others. The least likely people in Canada to agree with the statement were Caucasians (11%), while those most likely to agree were visible minorities (18%), who ironically make up most of the victims of race-based discrimination in the country. 13% of Indigenous people in Canada agree that some races are superior to others.

The study also found that one-in-three Canadians believes that Canada is a racist country, with visible minorities being the most likely to agree, at 42%.

The study was conducted following the London, ON attack on a Muslim family and the uncovering of hundreds of children’s bodies in an unmarked grave outside a former Indian residential school in Kamloops, B.C. These two events, which occured just over a week apart in early June, has intensified discussions about Islamophobia, systemic racism and reconciliation with Indigenous communities in Canada.

