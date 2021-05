WATCH: “I Won’t Go to Heaven and That’s Alright” by Montreal artist Alias

French multi-instrumentalist, composer and songwriter Emmanuel Alias is releasing a second solo single on Simone Records, the soulful psych-rock blowout “I Won’t Go to Heaven and That’s Alright.” Since moving to Quebec in 2014, Alias’s compositions with Jean-Phi Goncalves at XS Music have been featured in HBO series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects as well as a Cirque du Soleil productions and a handful of feature films.

Of the second single from his eponymous project, and the music video (based on an original idea by Pierre François Sempere), Alias says:

“It’s a sad story of a lonely wedding, a dramedy about a loner getting married without a bride. All the intentions were good and everything was set, until the main character realizes he’s alone. “I really wanted to focus on the mood, building the sense of the character pretending to be happy, but between the kitsch and fuzz, smiles and madness, he knows that he won’t go to heaven, but guess what…that’s alright.” —Alias

Watch the video for “I Won’t Go to Heaven and That’s Alright” here:

Emmanuel Alias in “I Won’t Go to Heaven and That’s Alright”

