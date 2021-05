“Jaymie Silk has an ear to the pop landscape and can pick/pull elements as needed.”

Jaymie Silk, Young, Broke & Fabulous (Pelican Fly)

The erstwhile Montrealer in Paris is in the midst of a prolific run of distinct releases based in club and experimental sounds, with this latest serving as a de-facto pop and R&B entry point. Following a brief introduction, the album kicks immediately into his most realized pop tune yet, the hook-laden and crisply produced “Don’t Go” with Montrealer LIA. In true chameleon style, there’s more to the record than just earworms, yet it never fails to sound like the here and now (minus a Daft Punkish tribute, but that’s always in style). The left turns don’t feel out of place and serve the greater good of songwriting. Jaymie Silk has an ear to the pop landscape, and can pick/pull elements as needed. 8.5/10 Trial Track: “Somebody Like You”

“Somebody Like You” from Young, Broke & Fabulous by Jaymie Silk

