By June 25, fully vaccinated people can meet indoors without masks or distancing.

In today’s announcement of the Quebec deconfinement plan, Premier François Legault revealed dates related specifically to mandatory mask rules, forecasting that masks will no longer be required anywhere in the province by Aug. 31.

On June 25, people in Quebec who have received both doses of the vaccine can meet indoors without masks or distancing.

By the end of August, if 75% of people over 12 have received both doses of the vaccine, masks will no longer be mandatory throughout Quebec.

Health Minister Christian Dubé noted that vaccination appointments for second doses will most likely be moved up in an effort to get everyone vaccinated with both doses by Aug. 31.

