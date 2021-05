Even if things seem to be picking up and the light at the end of the tunnel seems visible (for the time being, anyway), the movie release schedule continues to be in general disarray. Decisions made at the height of the pandemic have left mostly scraps for theatres to fight over while streaming platforms have begun trotting out their bigger guns.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (New movies to watch in May)

Spiral: From the Book of Saw, a sequel/reboot of the Saw franchise conceived by and starring Chris Rock, is coming out on May 14 — one full year after its announced release. Rock and Max Minghella play a couple of cops who get roped into murder games from notorious murderer Jigsaw in the film directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed Saws 2–4. It’s probably the biggest theatrical release of the month unless you count Craig Gillespie’s Cruella, which unfurls both theatrically and on Disney Plus on May 28. Emma Stone stars as the titular character, who has been reimagined as a twisted fashion designer on the hunt for dalmatian furs; Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Kirby Howell-Baptiste co-star.

The Woman in the Window (New movies to watch in May)

Joe Wright’s The Woman in the Window has also been delayed nearly two years — its troubles began way before COVID-19 was a thing. Adapted from the novel of the same name by A.J. Finn, the Amy Adams-starring thriller fared very poorly with test audiences in 2019, forcing a re-edit and an eventual cancellation of its theatrical release. It’ll now come out on Netflix on May 14. Netflix is also pushing Monster out this month (May 7); the Kelvin Harrison Jr.-starring legal drama premiered at Sundance in 2018, but its distribution changed hands a few times before finally finding its way to Netflix. A great supporting cast that includes Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Nas and a pre-fame John David Washington should be of interest to many.

A Quiet Place II (New movies to watch in May)

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place II had a world premiere on March 8, 2020 — I had even personally RSVP’d to the preview screening when everything went to shit a few days later. Krasinski is back in the director’s chair for the sequel to his surprise hit horror/thriller starring Emily Blunt — it’s out in theatres on May 28 and will be available a month and a half after that on the Paramount+ streaming service. Mélanie Laurent stars in Oxygen, a claustrophobic sci-fi thriller in the vein of Buried or Locke from director Alexandre Aja that comes out on Netflix on May 12; she plays a woman who wakes up in a mysterious space pod with a rapidly dwindling source of oxygen.

Army of the Dead (New movies to watch in May)

Guy Ritchie reimagines the 2004 French heist thriller Cash Truck as Wrath of Man (May 7), in which Jason Statham poses as an armored truck robber in order to find the men who killed his son. Zack Snyder prepares for his second lap around the track in 2021 with Army of the Dead, a combination zombie / heist flick starring Dave Bautista that hits Netflix on May 21. Mads Mikkelsen gets his very own Taken in the form of Riders of Justice, a revenge thriller from director Anders Thomas Jensen (The Green Butchers, Men & Chicken) that’s out on May 21.

Hygiène sociale (New movies to watch in May)

There are also a handful of local movies hitting theatres soon after their premieres as part of the RVQC film festival. First up is Simon Lavoie’s Nulle trace, a moody drama in which a smuggler (Monique Gosselin) must guide a young woman (Nathalie Doummar) and her child across a border. It’s followed on May 14 by Denis Côté’s Hygiène sociale, a strange microbudget comedy filmed in four days with socially distanced actors who remain completely socially-distanced on-screen. Finally, Paul Doucet and Patrick Labbé star in the dramedy Les vieux chums (May 21) from veteran filmmaker Claude Gagnon (Kenny, Kamtaki). ■

This article was originally published in the May issue of Cult MTL. See what’s screening in local cinemas here.

