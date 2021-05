J. Cole has released The Off-Season, his first solo album since 2018. “Hunger on Hillside,” the album’s closing track, is produced by Boi-1da, Don Mills and none other than Montreal’s own DRTWRK.

DRTWRK has been having an amazing 2021 thus far. In March, the beatmaker won his first Grammy Award, for his work on Kanye West’s “Use This Gospel.” Earlier in the year, he scored a #1 Rhythmic Radio single for producing Saweetie and Jhene Aiko’s “Back to the Streets.”

This is far from DRTWRK and Boi-1da’s first time collaborating. The pair also worked on Joyner Lucas’s “Lotto” together, among other notable tracks. J. Cole’s manager, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamid, tweeted that “Hunger on Hillside” is one of his favourite tracks from The Off Season.

Hunger on Hillside means something diff to me. — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) May 14, 2021

The project features a slew of all-star guest appearances, including Diddy, Lil Baby, Cam’Ron and 21 Savage. Cole’s previous three solo albums were notorious for including no features and few producers other than himself. J. Cole is currently in Rwanda, where he is set to make his professional basketball debut Sunday with the Rwanda Patriots BBC.

