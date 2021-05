Cybersecurity company McAfee has released a statement denouncing rapper Sean Combs, aka Diddy, for sharing his driver’s licence after legally changing his middle name to “Love.” The “Coming Home” rapper ranked #2 on their list of Most Dangerous Celebrities in 2020. This means that searching Combs’s name is often linked to malware, scammers and other cyber-attacks. (#1, incidentally, was actress Anna Kendrick.)

McAfee had the following to say about the name change and the shared information:

“Famous rapper and entrepreneur Sean Combs (aka P. Diddy) has shared a photo of his driver’s licence on Instagram, in celebration of his recent name change to Sean Love Combs. Fans are expressing their excitement, but many of them may not realize the dangerous nature of Diddy’s recent activity, as his private info is now vulnerable to cyber threats. “As nearly all activity has shifted online, McAfee urges consumers to not be like Diddy – and stay vigilant in protecting their digital wellness by limiting social sharing. Sharing sensitive info on social media in general poses risks – but if individuals choose to do so, they should create private social channels or groups with others they know. “Consumers should also cover the personal information when sharing any form of identification, or not share at all. Additionally, this is a great time to conduct a bit of social media Spring cleaning, revisiting privacy settings, and removing all unwanted photos, tags, and any other potentially sensitive data to cybercriminals.”

Will such a statement lead to Diddy’s biggest beef since the Bad Boy vs. Death Row rivalry? Stay tuned to find out…

