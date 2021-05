From Puff Daddy, to P. Diddy and simply “Diddy,” Bad Boy Records founder Sean Combs is a man of many titles. Today, Combs has added a new name to his series of monikers: “Love.”

Combs shared his new Florida driver’s license on Instagram, which shows that the mogul has legally changed his middle name to “Love.” Combs previously announced the name change in 2017, making it seem as if “Love” or “Brother Love” would be his new moniker. However, the paperwork has now officially been filed and now the name is more than a gimmick.

In a 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Combs broke down the inspiration behind his many names:

From Puff Daddy, to P. Diddy, to Diddy, to Love

“You can call me by the other names. It’s just an evolution of my soul and my vibration. I’m Diddy, but during the days that are really, really good, I’m Love…which is all of the time,” Puffy explained. As some fans may remember, there was also one week in 2011 where the “It’s All About the Benjamins” rapper changed his name to “Swag” but those days are long gone.

