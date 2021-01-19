Montreal producer DRTWRK earns #1 Rhythmic radio single

Montreal’s own DRTWRK has scored a #1 single on U.S. Rhythmic radio. He earns the honour for his work co-producing Saweetie and Jhene Aiko’s “Back to the Streets” collaboration. The legendary Timbaland also had a hand in producing the song. DRTWRK took to social media to proudly share the news:

According to Headline Planet, the bouncy single earned over 5,500 spins in last week’s radio cycle. It is speculated that Saweetie’s fast-rising latest single “Best Friend,” with Doja Cat, could soon take this spot.

DRTWRK has been keeping busy over the past few years. He has received production credits on a number of high-profile projects, including Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V, Joyner Lucas’ ADHD and most notably, Kanye West’s Jesus is King. His involvement on Kanye’s album earned him his first Grammy nomination, in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album category.

DRTWRK and Timbaland in the studio.

Despite international success, DRTWRK has not forgotten about his hometown. The producer continues to work with a number of Montreal artists to help fine-tune and cultivate their sound. He executive-produced Speng Squire’s excellent 2018 album This Moment Belongs to Us.

