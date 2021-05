The rapper’s first game will take place this Sunday.

J. Cole is just as talented a rapper as he is a basketball player. The rapper released a pair of signature PUMA Basketball sneakers last year and has teased a desire to try out for an NBA team.

A commercial for J. Cole’s PUMA Basketball sneakers, which teased at his desire to play for a professional team.

On the heels of his basketball-themed The Off-Season album dropping on Friday, the North Carolina rapper has signed a deal with a professional league. ESPN reports that J. Cole is set to play for the Rwanda Patriots BBC in the Basketball Africa League. This is the league’s first season, though the Patriots have previously operated in Rwanda’s National Basketball League, where they won five championships.

Basketball insider Shams Charania reports that Cole is expected to play anywhere from three to six games in the league. The “Power Trip” artist arrived in Rwanda earlier this week to begin his quarantine. The first game is set to take place Sunday, against the Rivers Hoopers.

Basketball Africa League will work similarly to soccer’s Champion’s League, with top-division teams across the continent competing against one another.

