Aire Commune is a staple of summer celebrations in Montreal. Originally located in Mile-End, the outdoor venue established itself as an essential location for post-work, 5 à 7 hangouts.

This summer, Montreal will party again. Aire Commune has announced its return at a new location. The new location will include the opportunity for visitors to rent non-motorized boats.

“After months of confinement, we will also be particularly happy to offer [Montrealers] this exceptional place of relaxation for the coming summer, ” said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante earlier this week. City councilor Robert Beaudry added that the city will be investing $25 million into Lachine’s waterfront park over the next five years.

Aire Commune will be following the city’s health and safety measures. In a perfect world, they will team up with Royun-Noranda’s Festival de Musique Émergente (FME) for a number of curated events, including concerts.

“Many music lovers come to Rouyn-Noranda to attend our annual festival. People in the Montreal region could have a taste of the programming of our 19th festival, which will take place next September, exclaimed FME President Claude Fortin.

Aire Commune will make its return from June 10th to September 26th.

