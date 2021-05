Public health is counting on Quebec’s young adults to bring the province up to 75%.

66% of Quebec adults have received or booked their first dose

Quebec has vaccinated more of its population with at least one dose than any other province in Canada, and the province has just reached another vaccination milestone. Two-thirds (66%) of the adult population in the Quebec have now received their first dose, or have already made their vaccine appointment. This corresponds to total population, which Health Monister Christian Dubé says is “encouraging.”

Christian Dubé went on to say that public health is counting on the younger population to get vaccinated at rates as high rates as the older population in order to reach the target of 75%.

En additionnant 1ère doses + rdv pris, le Qc atteindrait ajd une couverture vaccinale de 66% (pop adulte) et 55% (pop totale). C’est encourageant.



On compte sur les plus jeunes pour prendre rdv et atteindre au moins des % aussi élevés que les 60+. Mobilisons-nous pour ⬆️ la cv. pic.twitter.com/c1ys2VmQna — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) May 11, 2021 66% of the adult pop in Quebec has received 1st dose or has an appt.

Currrently, Quebec has vaccinated 51.9% of its eligible population and 43.2% of its total population. Nationally, Canada has vaccinated 48.2% of its eligible population and 40.1% of its total population.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

