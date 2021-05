A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus / Star, Apple TV+, the Criterion Channel, Tubi and CBC Gem

New on Netflix

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (new on Netflix)

A top comedy voice cast that includes Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Eric Andre, Maya Rudolph and Olivia Colman toplines The Mitchells vs. the Machines, a feature-length animated comedy that hits Netflix today. Reviews are encouraging, which is more than we can usually say for family-friendly fare that goes directly to streaming. Also available as of today is the Spanish series The Innocent, based on a novel by Harlan Coben, and something called Pet Stars, which is a behind-the-scenes look at a company that offers management services for animal influencers. If that’s not an apocalyptic vision, I don’t know what is.

A new month also means a huge drop of new-old titles, and there’s a particularly intriguing addition this month. Philippe Falardeau’s first film La moitié gauche du frigo has been difficult to see since a DVD reissue in 2009, but now that has been remedied — the film will be available to stream on Netflix as of May 2. Other highlights include Gandhi, the first three Rambo movies, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex and Twister, all available as of May 2. There’s a slightly smaller drop of movies on May 5, including Casino, How High and Weird Science.

New on Amazon Prime

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Michael B. Jordan stars in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the House of Bezos’s latest attempt to court the conservative basement-dwelling dad audience. Jordan is Navy SEAL chief John Clark, who takes on corrupt Russian military operatives after his wife is murdered; Guy Pearce, Jamie Bell and Jodie Turner-Smith co-star. The film is one of Amazon’s biggest plays this year, though reviews are mediocre at best.

As of May 1, you can stream As Good As It Gets, Hancock and My Best Friend’s Wedding, amongst others. Also worth noting is that Wild Mountain Thyme, John Patrick Shanley’s critically savaged Irish romance starring Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt, is available to stream as of May 5.

New on Crave

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (new on Crave)

Today on Crave you can catch a double whammy of Kristen Wiig as both her breakout hit Bridesmaids and her recent return to form Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar are available to stream. Fans of very tall European actors in exotic locales will be well-served by The Burnt Orange Heresy, an erotic neo-noir starring Elizabeth Debicki and Claes Bang. Unlike other streaming services, Crave doesn’t top-load the beginning of the month with releases, so early May is pretty quiet, with only the newest season of voguing reality show Legendary dropping on May 6.

New on Disney Plus

Bohemian Rhapsody (new on Disney Plus / Star)

Disney Plus has a short prequel to Soul, 22 Vs Earth, premiering today alongside the regular rotation of shows releasing episodes every week. On the movie side, you’ve got Bohemian Rhapsody, the 1993 version of The Beverly Hillbillies and the 1955 musical Oklahoma!

New on Apple TV Plus

The Mosquito Coast (new on Apple TV Plus)

Justin Theroux stars in The Mosquito Coast, a miniseries adaptation of his uncle Paul Theroux’s novel of the same name. It was brought to the screen by Peter Weir with Harrison Ford in the lead in 1986. The plot centres around a man who drops out of society and takes his family to live in South America to “escape” society; Melissa George and Kimberly Elise co-star.

New on Tubi

The Expendables 3 (new on Tubi)

Tubi highlights this month include the entire Expendables trilogy, Zack Snyder’s 300, Now You See Me, Dumb & Dumber and Horrible Bosses.

New on CBC Gem

Matangi / Maya / M.I.A (new on CBC Gem)

CBC Gem has a series of documentaries they’ve dubbed the Asian Heritage Collection which includes Bad Rap, about four Asian-American rappers (including Awkwafina), Matangi / Maya / M.I.A., about the rapper of Sri Lankan origin M.I.A., The Donut King, about a Cambodian refugee who became a successful donutmonger and businessman, and Lost & Found, which focuses on Canadian beachcombers finding items lost during the Japanese tsunami in 2011.

New on Criterion Channel

A Woman Under the Influence, starring Gena Rowlands (new on Criterion Channel)

As I mentioned last month, Criterion now drops most of its programming on the first of the month, with some double features and extras being rolled out over the course of the month. Retrospectives on the Channel this month include a Satyajit Ray retro to celebrate what would have been the Indian master’s 100th birthday this month, Golden Age studio director Mitchell Leisen, a 10-film retrospective of the work of Gena Rowlands, nine films starring Robert Ryan, a series titled After the War, featuring films that look at the lives of soldiers who have returned from the war, and 11 films written by blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo.

Other film highlights include Spartacus, the streaming premiere of actor Tom Noonan’s (Manhunter) What Happened Was… and a retrospective of the early work of Josephine Decker.

