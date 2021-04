The plot may involve the death of one of the franchise’s most beloved characters.

It has been over 30 years since the Gremlins have graced the silver screen. Their last film was 1990’s Gremlins 2: A New Batch, which is batshit, to say the least. Now Gremlins 3 is officially on the horizon.

Gremlins 2: A New Batch

Since that film’s release, a third installment in the franchise has long been speculated (even fictionally, in the 2012 Noah Baumbach film Frances Ha). Conversations about Gremlins 3 began to pick up more seriously in 2013, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros. was in early talks to bring the little green monsters back to terrorize movie theatres across the world.

Disturbia penman Carl Ellsworth is working on the script with Chris Columbus, the writer of the original Gremlins film, who is set to return as a screenwriter for the new sequel. Ellsworth has revealed details of its plot and it is sure to stir up some emotions:

“These little creatures…they’re cold-blooded little murderers, you know? They’re psychotic little creatures that are killing everybody. So that’s where it all started….I tried to preserve the humour, but at the same time, I was starting with the foundation of this being a horror movie, which I was really thrilled about…Gizmo was at the very core of the story; it explored more of the mythology and the history of the Gremlins.” —Carl Ellsworth on Gremlins 3

In another instance, speaking to /Film, Columbus alludes to the idea that the film could see Gizmo killed off in order to stop the spread of Gremlins.

In the meantime, Gizmo is set to appear on the small screen in the HBO Max animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which is set to debut on the streaming service later this year. It will most likely be available on Crave for Canadian streamers.

For more film coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.