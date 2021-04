“Undercurrents of past and future coalesce in the cosmos on the Bokanté vocalist’s solo endeavour.”

Malika Tirolien, Higher (Genison)

Undercurrents of past and future coalesce in the cosmos on the Bokanté vocalist’s solo endeavour. The Montrealer and Grammy Award nominee is wholly unencumbered, exploring rap, future funk, soul and spacey fusion jazz with positivity and personal exploration the common thread throughout the uplifting journey. The impossible feels possible in her sure hands on Higher, but it doesn’t come from a disingenuous place: you can hear the work it took to reach that level of balance and strength. 8/10

“Don’t Come Around,” from Higher

