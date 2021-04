“To break the cycle of domestic violence, we must focus on the availability of resources to help violent men.”

As part of an effort to prevent domestic violence and curb the alarming recent spike in femicides in the province, the Quebec government will be investing $19.8-million over five years in 36 organizations that work with violent men. This new funding will allow the organizations to hire an additional 60 staff members.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault made the announcement this morning alongside Minister for Health and Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant and deputy government whip Sylvain Lévesque.

“To break the cycle of domestic violence, we must focus on the availability of resources to help violent men. This is a fundamental link, which must not be neglected. The work done by organizations working with men is admirable. But they need increased resources to intervene better, and especially more quickly, in crisis situations.” —Health and Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant

This funding is part of a $222.9-million plan announced last week to deal with issues of domestic violence, violence against women and femicide over five years.

This funding is part of a $222.9-million plan announced last week to deal with issues of domestic violence, violence against women and femicide over five years.

