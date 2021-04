“2020 was a record year for the number of projects and jobs created by foreign investment, in the midst of a pandemic.”

Montreal lost fewer jobs during the pandemic than any city in North America

According to Statistics Canada and the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, Montreal has been the most resilient city in North America regarding employment since the pandemic began. Between February 2020 and February 2021, employment in Montreal declined by 1.9%. Luc Rabouin, the Plateau-Mont-Royal Mayor who is also on the city’s executive committee for economic and commercial development and design, announced the news via Twitter.

“Montreal is the North American metropolis with the best employment recovery. 2020 was a record year for the number of projects and jobs created by foreign investment, in the midst of a pandemic. 2021 is off in force. The recovery is underway.” —Luc Rabouin

Other Canadian cities on the list, Vancouver and Toronto, saw reductions in employment of 2.1% and 5.8%, respectively. The worst affected cities with regards to job loss during the pandemic were New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, where over 9% of employment was lost.

#Montréal est la métropole nord-américaine qui a la meilleure reprise de l'emploi. 2020 a été une année record pour le nombre de projets et d'emplois créés par des investissements étrangers, en pleine pandémie. 2021 est partie en force. La relance est en marche. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/sYkNhGdr21 — Luc Rabouin (@LucRabouin) April 23, 2021

