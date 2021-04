Groupe CH is threatening to move Osheaga out of town if they lose capacity for six stages.

Representatives from Groupe CH, which mounts the annual Osheaga and ÎleSoniq music festivals (as well as country culture fest Lasso), have expressed concern over the new 10-year redevelopment plan for Parc Jean-Drapeau announced by the city of Montreal yesterday.

Groupe CH executive vice-president France Margaret Bélanger told La Presse that the Parc Jean-Drapeau facelift — priced at almost $1-billion — will leave significantly less square footage for the festivals to operate, meaning a reduction of six to four stages for Osheaga. If the dispute is not resolved to their liking, the festival promoters are threatening to move Osheaga outside of Montreal, to Mont-Tremblant, Laval or Oka.

City of Montreal executive committee member Robert Beaudry said that, as of 2023: “They won’t have the same square feet as before. Of course, there will be change and we will support them in this change.”

He also noted that of 2024, Osheaga and other festivals would be able to use the redeveloped Places des Nations space.

