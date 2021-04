“We fully respect the rights of the English-speaking minority, but secularism and Quebec’s common values have no language barrier.”

Quebec Premier François Legault has released a statement confirming he is going to appeal the judgement made this morning to exempt the English Montreal School Board from having to comply with Bill 21.

.@EnglishMTL is elated with the decision to strike down key provisions of #Bill21, An Act Respecting the Laicity of the State. This decision is specific to English-language school boards based on Sec. 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. #QCPoli #Loi21 — English Montreal School Board (@EnglishMTL) April 20, 2021 EMSB reacts to exemption from Bill 21

While Legault referred to the ruling on Bill 21 as a victory for Quebecers, he expressed disappointment in the exemption, stating that the common values of people in Quebec should not have language barriers.

“This morning, the Superior Court of Quebec rendered a judgment on Bill 21, which deals with the secularism of the state. First, we must say that the Court validated a good part of our law. That is the good news and it is a victory for Quebecers. “Where I deeply disagree is when the judgment wants to exempt English-language school boards. We fully respect the rights of the English-speaking minority, but secularism and Quebec’s common values have no language barrier. “We are going to appeal this judgment and take all the means at our disposal to enforce our right to define how we all live together in Quebec.” — François Legault

Ce matin, la Cour supérieure du Québec a rendu un jugement sur la loi 21 qui porte sur la laïcité de l’État. D’abord, on doit dire que la Cour a validé en bonne partie notre loi. Ça, c’est la bonne nouvelle et c’est une victoire pour les Québécois. pic.twitter.com/gUqCAj0YXQ — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 20, 2021

On va porter ce jugement en appel et prendre tous les moyens à notre disposition pour faire respecter notre droit de définir comment on vit tous ensemble au Québec. — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 20, 2021 Bill 21: Quebec to appeal exemption of English Montreal School Board

A demonstration is planned to take place outside Legault’s Montreal office at 4:30 p.m.

