Quebec Superior Court is expected to deliver a ruling on the constitutionality of Bill 21 at 9 a.m. this morning. This follows a legal challenge to the ban on religious apparel brought about by the National Council for Canadian Muslims, the English Montreal School Board, Coalition Inclusion Quebec and the Canadian Civil Liberties association.

Regardless of what Justice Marc André Blanchard decides, a demonstration will be held outside the Montreal office of Quebec Premier François Legault (2001 McGill College) this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. SSMU External Affairs, Non a la loi 21 and other groups are using the Bill 21 ruling as an opportunity to mark two years of opposition to the discriminatory law.

“Whether he upholds the law in all its forms or finds some or all parts unconstitutional, this ruling gives us the opportunity to state once again that we will not stand for any attempt by any level of government to discriminate, directly or indirectly, against people on the basis of their religious affiliation, belief or creed. We must continue to resist discriminatory laws in all their forms and fight to restore the fundamental right to freedom of religion and conscience, as guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.”

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.