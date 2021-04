500,000 people have been vaccinated across the province in the last eight days alone.

With the arrival of daily vaccination numbers for Quebec this morning, the province has confirmed that 2.5 million people have been vaccinated with at least their first dose, which corresponds to 34.6% of the eligible population (over the age of 16). While it took 100 days to vaccinate the first million people in the province, 500,000 people have been vaccinated in just the last 8 days alone, representing a 525% increase in vaccination acceleration.

Nouveau sommet : 2.5 millions de Québécois sont vaccinés avec leur 1ère dose. Et le rythme ne cesse de s’accélérer! 🚀



1 million vaccins 👉 100 jrs

2 millions vaccins 👉 120 jrs (+20)

2.5 millions vaccins 👉 128 jrs (+8)



Le ministre @cdube_sante le disait. Le réseau a suivi. — Marjaurie Côté-Boileau (@MarjaurieB) April 21, 2021 2.5M people in Quebec have been vaccinated; 34.6% of eligible population

The province is standing by its promise that everyone who wants the vaccine will receive their first dose by June 24.

Quebec vaccinated 51,425 people yesterday, and 78% of the 60+ population have received their first dose. While the AstraZeneca vaccine can now be administered to the 45+ population, Health Minister Christian Dubé has still appealed to Quebecers to remain vigilant in order to reduce the number of hospitalizations.

Les Québécois de 45+ ans peuvent dès ajd recevoir le vaccin AZ avec ou sans rdv.



Mot d’ordre ➡️ Vacciner

Objectif ➡️ 24 juin



En parallèle, il faut continuer de respecter les mesures. C’est pour freiner la ⬆️ des hospit et des cas que nous avons prolongé les mesures d’urgence. https://t.co/lR5CjRmMJE — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 21, 2021 2.5M people in Quebec have been vaccinated; 34.6% of eligible population

Vaccination sites are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For the list of vaccination sites offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, please visit the Santé Montreal website.

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can be made here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

