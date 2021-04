Quebec okays use of AstraZeneca vaccine for 45+

Quebec is following the Canadian trend of lowering the eligibility age for receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) to a younger demographic: 45+. Registration for the vaccine for the new age group (45 to 54) begins tomorrow morning.

The announcement was made in a press conference this afternoon by Quebec Premier François Legault, who was accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé and public health director Horacio Arruda.

Arruda explained that the Quebec immunization committee chose the age 45 as the cutoff for the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the incidence of the virus in that group in Quebec specifically.

Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta expanded their AstraZeneca vaccination campaigns to the 40+ demographic on Sunday and Monday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

