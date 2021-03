“Have you seen the Royal Family? Not one pretty person.”

VIDEO: Sugar Sammy on the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Brexit

Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy has released a new video where he discusses a variety of topics including Brexit, the Royal Family, Prince Harry and UK vs. US audience reaction to his shows.

Check out the full clip below, and to catch Sugar Sammy at any of his upcoming shows, please click here.

Sugar Sammy : The Royals vs The Brits The hard truth about the Brits 🇬🇧 Posted by SUGAR SAMMY on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

