The Shigawake music festival reveals a great line-up of Montreal bands

Watch an exclusive Barr Brothers performance that will be part of the festival programming.

The 12th annual Shigawake music festival, which normally takes place in August in a small anglo community in the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region of Quebec, is taking a different approach this year and hopes to attract a geographically wider audience with free online programming. The festival line-up was announced today, and it features an impressive stack of Montreal artists as well as acts from Gaspesie.

After the 2020 edition of the festival was cancelled, organizers decided to film Quebec-based musicians in several locations throughout Shigawake, then ventured to Montreal in February 2021 to film local acts at the Hotel2tango recording studio. The Montreal artists in the lineup are Elisapie, the Barr Brothers, Matt Hollubowski, Urockaoke, Marie-Pierre Arthur, les Deuxluxes, Anachnid, Dely Tapa, Shauit and Socalled. See the full lineup here:

On March 26 and 27, one song by each artist will be featured on the festival site, and then one set by each act, in its entirety, will be uploaded every day from April 1 through April 22.

Here’s an exclusive Shigawake music festival performance of “Saint Cecilia” by the Barr Brothers:

“Saint Cecilia” by the Barr Brothers

For more information about the Shigawake music festival and to tune in as of March 26, please visit the official website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.