REVIEW: Godspeed You! Black Emperor, G_d’s Pee at State’s End!

Godspeed You! Black Emperor, G_d’s Pee at State’s End! (Constellation Records)

Godspeed weren’t made for the apocalypse so much as they’ve always been the Jimi Hendrix Star-Spangled Banner players of our perpetually crazy ass times, so the band’s guitar symphony is perfectly suited for our current predicament even if the madness has always been there and never abated. Locals have the benefit of being a testing ground for the band’s new sounds, and if you thought their last shows in town were a little more unabashedly rocking than usual – maybe even a smidge theatrical – your ears did not deceive you. Sort of like how a person will chuckle in deathly serious situations, you may unintentionally throw up devil horns while listening to the swarming chaos. Don’t be afraid to embrace it. 8/10

“Our Side Has to Win” by Godspeed You! Black Emperor, from G_d’s Pee at State’s End!

