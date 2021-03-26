François Legault got his COVID-19 vaccine at the Olympic Stadium

Quebec Premier François Legault has just announced that he got COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon. Legault received his first dose at the vaccination centre at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal.

Legault took the time to advise Quebecers to make their vaccination appointments as soon as it is their turn, and when space is available.

“I received my 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine. I thank all the staff in the field and I invite Quebecers to make an appointment as soon as it is their turn. I am told that there are places available. Go for it! Vaccination is our passport to freedom!” —François Legault

J’ai reçu ma 1ère dose de vaccin contre la COVID-19 ✅



Je remercie tout le personnel sur le terrain et j’invite les Québécois à prendre rendez-vous dès que c’est leur tour. On me dit qu’il y a des places de libre. Allez-y!



La vaccination, c’est notre passeport pour la liberté! pic.twitter.com/KQrYkc6vDx — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 26, 2021 François Legault got his COVID-19 vaccine at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal

