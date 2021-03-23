job loss canada pandemic montreal Sonder Investissement Québec Montreal jobs $140,000

Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash

News

Montreal is the major city in Canada that saw the smallest job loss during the pandemic

by CultMTL

Toronto lost three times more jobs over the past year, proportionately.

A new analysis by Statistics Canada has examined the job loss during the COVID-19 pandemic in major cities across the country, including Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto. According to the analysis, Montreal saw a drop in employment of 1.9% from February 2020 to February 2021. During the same period, employment in Vancouver dropped by 2.1%. Toronto was the major city in Canada with the biggest drop in employment, at 5.8%, over three times that of Montreal, proportionately.

A new analysis by Statistics Canada has examined the job loss during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also commented on the figures, stating the following:

“The pandemic has affected the whole world. That said, we work every day with the various partners of the City of Montreal to ensure that Montreal remains strong and can recover quickly from the crisis.”

—Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

For more on the labour force report by Statistics Canada, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.