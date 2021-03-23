Montreal is the major city in Canada that saw the smallest job loss during the pandemic

A new analysis by Statistics Canada has examined the job loss during the COVID-19 pandemic in major cities across the country, including Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto. According to the analysis, Montreal saw a drop in employment of 1.9% from February 2020 to February 2021. During the same period, employment in Vancouver dropped by 2.1%. Toronto was the major city in Canada with the biggest drop in employment, at 5.8%, over three times that of Montreal, proportionately.

Alors que la campagne de vaccination va bon train, voici des nouvelles encourageantes concernant notre situation économique. #Montréal est la région métropolitaine qui a enregistré la plus faible baisse de l'emploi au Canada depuis le début de la pandémie de #COVID19.#MTL pic.twitter.com/OjKuIivcJt — Montréal International (@MTLINTL) March 19, 2021

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also commented on the figures, stating the following:

“The pandemic has affected the whole world. That said, we work every day with the various partners of the City of Montreal to ensure that Montreal remains strong and can recover quickly from the crisis.” —Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

For more on the labour force report by Statistics Canada, please click here.

