Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

According to Santé Montréal, as of 12 p.m. on Monday, March 1, there have been 106,492 total cases of COVID-19 in Montreal since the start of the pandemic, with 303 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting that there are 613 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below:
|BOROUGH OR RELATED CITY
|NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED, LAST 24 HOURS
|NUMBER OF CASES, LAST 14 DAYS
|CASE RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE, LAST 14 DAYS
|CUMULATIVE NUMBER OF CASES, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC
|CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC
|Ahuntsic – Cartierville
|12
|347
|258.5
|8,417
|6,269.9
|Anjou
|9
|136
|317.8
|2,825
|6,601.1
|Baie-D’Urfé
|0
|0
|–
|67
|1,752.6
|Beaconsfield
|<5
|20
|103.5
|364
|1,883.7
|Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
|22
|444
|266.6
|9 336
|5,606.5
|Côte-Saint-Luc
|8
|159
|490.0
|2 167
|6 678.4
|Dollard des Ormeaux
|10
|104
|212.7
|2 136
|4 368.2
|Dorval
|0
|21
|110.6
|648
|3,414.1
|Hampstead
|<5
|8
|np
|315
|4,517.4
|Kirkland
|<5
|21
|104.2
|527
|2,615.3
|Lachine
|6
|101
|227.0
|2,464
|5 538.4
|LaSalle
|7
|226
|294.1
|4,438
|5 774.7
|L’Île-Bizard – Sainte-Geneviève
|<5
|35
|190.1
|851
|4,621.7
|Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
|25
|300
|220.5
|7 178
|5,277.0
|Montreal East
|0
|9
|233.8
|220
|5 714.3
|Montreal-North
|21
|361
|428.6
|7,791
|9,249.2
|Montreal West
|0
|0
|–
|121
|2396.0
|Mont Royal
|<5
|34
|167.7
|927
|4,571.9
|Outremont
|<5
|53
|221.3
|1,060
|4,425.1
|Pierrefonds – Roxboro
|8
|200
|288.6
|3 208
|4,629.3
|Plateau-Mont-Royal
|11
|161
|154.8
|3,694
|3,551.9
|Pointe-Claire
|6
|35
|111.5
|837
|2,667.3
|Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles
|17
|370
|346.6
|7,540
|7,063.7
|Rosemont – La Petite Patrie
|21
|208
|149.0
|5 872
|4,206.6
|Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
|<5
|6
|np
|114
|2299.3
|Saint Laurent
|35
|465
|470.5
|6,143
|6 215.8
|Saint-Leonard
|21
|399
|509.5
|6,418
|8,196.2
|Senneville
|0
|<5
|np
|22
|2388.7
|South West
|0
|85
|108.8
|3 152
|4,033.2
|Verdun
|8
|96
|138.7
|2,543
|3,673.3
|Ville-Marie
|9
|111
|124.5
|3 893
|4 365.8
|Villeray – Saint-Michel – Parc-Extension
|34
|435
|302.4
|8 918
|6,199.4
|Westmount
|<5
|12
|59.1
|604
|2 973.6
|Territory to be confirmed
|0
|32
|–
|1,682
|–
|Montreal total
|303
|4,995
|241.8
|106,492
|5 155.4
See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.
For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please click here.
For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please visit our News section.
Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood