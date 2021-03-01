Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

There have been 106,492 known infections of COVID-19 in the city. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Montréal, as of 12 p.m. on Monday, March 1, there have been 106,492 total cases of COVID-19 in Montreal since the start of the pandemic, with 303 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting that there are 613 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below:

BOROUGH OR RELATED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED, LAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES, LAST 14 DAYS CASE RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE, LAST 14 DAYS CUMULATIVE NUMBER OF CASES, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic – Cartierville 12 347 258.5 8,417 6,269.9 Anjou 9 136 317.8 2,825 6,601.1 Baie-D’Urfé 0 0 – 67 1,752.6 Beaconsfield <5 20 103.5 364 1,883.7 Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce 22 444 266.6 9 336 5,606.5 Côte-Saint-Luc 8 159 490.0 2 167 6 678.4 Dollard des Ormeaux 10 104 212.7 2 136 4 368.2 Dorval 0 21 110.6 648 3,414.1 Hampstead <5 8 np 315 4,517.4 Kirkland <5 21 104.2 527 2,615.3 Lachine 6 101 227.0 2,464 5 538.4 LaSalle 7 226 294.1 4,438 5 774.7 L’Île-Bizard – Sainte-Geneviève <5 35 190.1 851 4,621.7 Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 25 300 220.5 7 178 5,277.0 Montreal East 0 9 233.8 220 5 714.3 Montreal-North 21 361 428.6 7,791 9,249.2 Montreal West 0 0 – 121 2396.0 Mont Royal <5 34 167.7 927 4,571.9 Outremont <5 53 221.3 1,060 4,425.1 Pierrefonds – Roxboro 8 200 288.6 3 208 4,629.3 Plateau-Mont-Royal 11 161 154.8 3,694 3,551.9 Pointe-Claire 6 35 111.5 837 2,667.3 Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles 17 370 346.6 7,540 7,063.7 Rosemont – La Petite Patrie 21 208 149.0 5 872 4,206.6 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue <5 6 np 114 2299.3 Saint Laurent 35 465 470.5 6,143 6 215.8 Saint-Leonard 21 399 509.5 6,418 8,196.2 Senneville 0 <5 np 22 2388.7 South West 0 85 108.8 3 152 4,033.2 Verdun 8 96 138.7 2,543 3,673.3 Ville-Marie 9 111 124.5 3 893 4 365.8 Villeray – Saint-Michel – Parc-Extension 34 435 302.4 8 918 6,199.4 Westmount <5 12 59.1 604 2 973.6 Territory to be confirmed 0 32 – 1,682 – Montreal total 303 4,995 241.8 106,492 5 155.4

