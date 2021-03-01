Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

COVID-19 Montreal neighbourhoods
There have been 106,492 known infections of COVID-19 in the city. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Montréal, as of 12 p.m. on Monday, March 1, there have been 106,492 total cases of COVID-19 in Montreal since the start of the pandemic, with 303 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting that there are 613 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below:

BOROUGH OR RELATED CITYNUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED, LAST 24 HOURSNUMBER OF CASES, LAST 14 DAYSCASE RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE, LAST 14 DAYSCUMULATIVE NUMBER OF CASES, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMICCUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC
Ahuntsic – Cartierville12347258.58,4176,269.9
Anjou9136317.82,8256,601.1
Baie-D’Urfé00671,752.6
Beaconsfield<520103.53641,883.7
Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce22444266.69 3365,606.5
Côte-Saint-Luc8159490.02 1676 678.4
Dollard des Ormeaux10104212.72 1364 368.2
Dorval021110.66483,414.1
Hampstead<58np3154,517.4
Kirkland<521104.25272,615.3
Lachine6101227.02,4645 538.4
LaSalle7226294.14,4385 774.7
L’Île-Bizard – Sainte-Geneviève<535190.18514,621.7
Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve25300220.57 1785,277.0
Montreal East09233.82205 714.3
Montreal-North21361428.67,7919,249.2
Montreal West001212396.0
Mont Royal<534167.79274,571.9
Outremont<553221.31,0604,425.1
Pierrefonds – Roxboro8200288.63 2084,629.3
Plateau-Mont-Royal11161154.83,6943,551.9
Pointe-Claire635111.58372,667.3
Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles17370346.67,5407,063.7
Rosemont – La Petite Patrie21208149.05 8724,206.6
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue<56np1142299.3
Saint Laurent35465470.56,1436 215.8
Saint-Leonard21399509.56,4188,196.2
Senneville0<5np222388.7
South West085108.83 1524,033.2
Verdun896138.72,5433,673.3
Ville-Marie9111124.53 8934 365.8
Villeray – Saint-Michel – Parc-Extension34435302.48 9186,199.4
Westmount<51259.16042 973.6
Territory to be confirmed0321,682
Montreal total3034,995241.8106,4925 155.4

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease click here.

For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease visit our News section.

