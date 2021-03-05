Montreal bands: Enter for a chance to play Canadian Music Week (CMW)

Due to COVID-19, Canadian Music Week (CMW) has had to make special arrangements for its Jim Beam® National Talent Search this year. Like last year, the 2021 programming will be virtual, and there’s still time for bands to apply. The participating provinces are Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, British Colombia, Alberta and Manitoba. The virtual program is viewed by millions, and will take place from June 14 to 30.

Artists are invited to enter until March 8 for their chance to perform at Canadian Music Week. You can submit your band here.

“CMW and the Jim Beam® Virtual National Talent Search tour will provide 18 of Canada’s best new bands with their own virtual stage, ownership of their own recordings, and starring roles in this musical event that has rewritten the way homegrown independent talent is discovered. Each webisode will focus on one province (of six) and feature performances from three local artist finalists, as well as feedback commentary from three Canadian Industry Mentors.”

