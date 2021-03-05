CMW
Music

Montreal bands: Enter for a chance to play Canadian Music Week (CMW)

by CultMTL

The Jim Beam Virtual National Talent Search deadline is March 8!

Due to COVID-19, Canadian Music Week (CMW) has had to make special arrangements for its Jim Beam® National Talent Search this year. Like last year, the 2021 programming will be virtual, and there’s still time for bands to apply. The participating provinces are Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, British Colombia, Alberta and Manitoba. The virtual program is viewed by millions, and will take place from June 14 to 30.

Artists are invited to enter until March 8 for their chance to perform at Canadian Music Week. You can submit your band here.

CMW and the Jim Beam® Virtual National Talent Search tour will provide 18 of Canada’s best new bands with their own virtual stage, ownership of their own recordings, and starring roles in this musical event that has rewritten the way homegrown independent talent is discovered. Each webisode will focus on one province (of six) and feature performances from three local artist finalists, as well as feedback commentary from three Canadian Industry Mentors.

Canadian Music Week (CMW) is launching its Jim Beam® National Talent Search in a virtual edition for 2021, and the deadline to apply is March 8

For more on the CMW and the Jim Beam® Virtual National Talent Search, please visit their website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.

Posted in Music
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.