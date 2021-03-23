Michael Keaton is unsure about returning as Batman

For months, rumours have been swirling that Michael Keaton will reprise his role as the caped crusader. The actor is expected to play Bruce Wayne once again in the forthcoming movie The Flash, as well as in a potential Batman Beyond television series.

Now, it seems as if the actor is having second thoughts about returning as the Dark Knight. Speaking to Deadline, Michael Keaton expressed certain concerns about becoming Batman once again:

“I am needing a minute to think about it because I’m so fortunate and blessed, I got so much going on now. I’m really into work right now. I don’t know why, but I am, and so, yeah, I mean, you know, to tell you the truth, somewhere on my iPad is an iteration of the whole Flash thing that I haven’t had time [to read] yet…I called them and said, I have to be honest with you, I can’t look at anything right now. I’m so deep into this thing I’m doing.”

Keaton also expressed concern about the pandemic, particularly in the part of the world where so much filming (including a forthcoming Batman movie) is happening right now.

“To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff?…It’s COVID. I’m more concerned. I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the U.K. than anything. That will determine everything, and so that’s why I’m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned. So that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk.”

While we wait for a definite answer from Keaton, fans can see the most recent iteration of Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League on Crave.

