Michael Keaton rumored to star in Batman Beyond TV series

Michael Keaton is at long last set to return as Batman. The actor will be reprising his role as the Caped Crusader in 2022’s The Flash. Ever since the announcement, reports have been pouring in left and right of other forthcoming projects featuring Keaton as Bruce Wayne.

Now, We Got This Covered is reporting that the future may be very bright for more Michael Keaton/Batman content. The publication suggests a Batman Beyond television series may be in the works at Warner Bros.’ The CW network.

Fan art for a potential Batman Beyond film project.

Batman Beyond was originally an animated series that aired for three seasons between 1999 and 2001. Its plot involved an aging Bruce Wayne on the verge of retirement, mentoring his successor, Terry McGinnis. McGinnis doubles as Wayne’s chauffer and helps with his day-to-day tasks.

An iconic scene from Batman Beyond.

The actor last played Batman in 1992’s Batman Returns. With Keaton pushing 70, this would be the perfect vehicle for him to return to the role.

A new Batman Beyond has been in talks for many years. Following the success of Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Warner Bros. announced the development of an animated Batman Beyond film. Another feature pairing Keaton with Timothée Chalamet as McGinnis has also been speculated as an HBO Max original. As for now, The Flash is Keaton’s only confirmed film as Bruce Wayne.

