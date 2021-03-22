Zack Snyder’s Justice League and The Stand top streaming charts in Canada

JustWatch has just revealed the most popular movies and TV shows that were streaming in Canada last week. At the top of the Movies list is of course the four-hour epic Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which premiered on Crave Canada on March 18. In second and third place were Promising Young Woman and Minari, respectively.

Topping the TV shows list was The Stand, the nine-part Stephen King adaptation, which is streamable via Prime Video in Canada. In second place was Resident Alien; Falcon and the Winter Soldier took third place.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League and The Stand topped the JustWatch streaming charts in Canada for movies and TV shows last week

The JustWatch popularity score is calculated on shows across all streaming platforms in Canada, including Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, Starz and more. For more on JustWatch, please visit their website.

