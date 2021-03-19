What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, Disney Plus, CBC Gem and Criterion

Marvel’s latest, another series by the creators of Money Heist, a new adaptation of a Stephen King classic & more!

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Sky Rojo (new on Netflix)

This is one of the calmest weeks for Netflix releases in recent memory. Though there are the usual Netflix originals from around the world (the Mexican comedy One Small Problem, the Korean series Navillera about a postman in his ’70s who takes up ballet, the ocean documentary Seaspiracy, the Italian YA romance Caught by a Wave, the country-music themed family show Country Comfort), the only production that arrives with any sort of buzz is Sky Rojo, the newest show from Money Heist (aka Casa de Papel) showrunner Alex Pina. The show is described as “action pulp” and centres around three sex workers who escape their pimp. If that doesn’t quite float your boat, Detective Pikachu (March 23) also makes its way to Netflix this week.

New on Amazon Prime Video

The Stand (new on Amazon Prime Video)

You would think that a new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand premiering during a global pandemic would’ve been a bigger deal and yet the show has been discussed very little. It might have to do with the fact that it aired on CBS All Access in the States. In any case, the show comes to Prime in Canada this Friday, March 19. James Marsden, Alexander Skarsgard, Odessa Young and Whoopi Goldberg star. The Craft: Legacy is a reboot / sequel to the 1995 witchcraft drama from Blumhouse and director Zoe Lister-Jones. It was released to middling reviews last October and also hits Prime today. On March 25, you can stream Amy Seimetz’s She Dies Tomorrow as well as the Saoirse Ronan / Kate Winslet romantic drama Ammonite.

New on Crave

The Burnt Orange Heresy (new on Crave)

Movies are the main attraction at Crave this week. Highlights include The Burnt Orange Heresy (March 19), starring Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki; The Quarry (March 24), an indie thriller starring Michael Shannon; Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor (March 26); and Tales From the Hood 3. TJ Martin and Daniel Lindsay, who directed the 2012 Oscar-winning documentary Undefeated, are the directors of Tina, a feature-length documentary about Tina Turner that airs on HBO / Crave on March 27 at 8 p.m.

New on Disney Plus

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (new on Disney Plus)

Fresh off the end of WandaVision, Disney Plus soldiers on (pun intended) with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (out March 19), a new show starring Avengers Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seems much less formally challenging than WandaVision, but it goes without saying that the show is likely to do gangbusters business by association.

New on CBC Gem

The Communist’s Daughter (new on CBC Gem)

CBC Gem has The Communist’s Daughter premiering today, March 19. The ’80s-set comedy centres on a teenage girl (Sophia Banzhaf) who tries to fit in at school while also upholding her family’s outspoken Communist beliefs. Also available today is Big News, an hour-long CBC Gem exclusive about the state of news media today as well as season three of the cult British comedy Detectorists starring Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones. Sarah Lancanshire stars in the beloved crime series Happy Valley, the first season of which is now available to stream. Finally, Aya Cash stars in Molly McGlynn’s drama Mary Go Round as a substance abuse therapist battling her own set of issues.

New on Criterion Channel

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (new on Criterion Channel)

Criterion has five films by ’50s Indian director Bimal Roy (March 21), a documentary about photographer and filmmaker Robert Frank (March 22), the Grace Jones doc Bloodlight and Bami (March 24) and a partial retrospective of Fellini’s “essentials” (March 25). ■

